Sustainable finance. How much do we know? The opinion to managers, consultants and savers 26 aprile 2021

Where does Italy stand? What do savers expect from sustainable finance? What choices are they making? What do asset management companies propose to make themselves credible in this sector, which is so interesting but also delicate and for many still new? These are the main questions of the Digital Round Table 'Sustainable finance. How much do we know? The opinion to managers, consultants and savers is moderated by Debora Rosciani and Mauro Meazza.