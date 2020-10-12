Eventi

Made in Italy: The Restart – 6 October 2020 - OPENING LEADERS FORUM

Il Sole 24 Ore and the Financial Times, leaders in the national and international economic and financial publishing industry, present a series of digital events to revive and restart the world of ‘Made in Italy'. The event is divided into three closely interconnected sessions. The first institutional day presents the opportunities for the restart of the sector, by involving institutional figures and representatives of the most important banks and companies.
Riproduzione riservata ©

loading...

Ultimi video

I video più visti

Brand Connect

Podcast

loading...
Torna all’inizio

Il gruppo

Il sito

Quotidiani digitali

Link utili

Abbonamenti

Archivio

App disponibile su:
Google Play App store

P.I. 00777910159 Dati societari
 © Copyright Il Sole 24 Ore Tutti i diritti riservati
 Per la tua pubblicità sul sito:  Websystem
 Informativa sui cookie Privacy policy