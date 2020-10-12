Made in Italy: The Restart – 6 October 2020 - OPENING LEADERS FORUM 12 ottobre 2020

Il Sole 24 Ore and the Financial Times, leaders in the national and international economic and financial publishing industry, present a series of digital events to revive and restart the world of ‘Made in Italy'. The event is divided into three closely interconnected sessions. The first institutional day presents the opportunities for the restart of the sector, by involving institutional figures and representatives of the most important banks and companies.