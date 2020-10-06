Made in Italy: the restart - Relaunching the Italian economy in a post-Covid world 06 ottobre 2020

Il Sole 24 Ore and the Financial Times, two of the world's leading business news organisations, are creating a major series of digital events to discuss the most effective measures to relaunch the Italian economy after COVID-19, with a particular focus on reviving the global Made in Italy brand.

The series, featuring senior cabinet ministers and business leaders, will build on the government's “New Deal” initiatives being formulated to relaunch Italy's export sector. The first day will gather high-level government officials and representatives of key manufacturing sectors to discuss the steps that need to be taken to revive the economy and business activity post-COVID.

- Tuesday, 6 October - OPENING LEADERS FORUM

- Wednesday, 7 October - MADE IN ITALY EXCELLENCE: AEROSPACE, FASHION, FURNITURE, FOOD & MANUFACTURING

- Thursday 8 October - THE FUTURE OF ITALIAN INDUSTRY

